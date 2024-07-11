DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soft Riot + Oberst Panizza

Goldener Salon
Thu, 11 Jul, 8:00 pm
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Soft Riot is JJD, a former Vancouverite now residing in the Glasgow UK who has clocked in over twenty five years of musical output in various bands and projects, including half a dozen art-damaged punk and hardcore bands as well as Vancouver-based, first-w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oberst Panizza, Soft Riot

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

