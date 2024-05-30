DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗠𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜 𝗨𝗡 𝗚𝗜𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗗𝗜' 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘 𝗗'𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✨💚
finalmente fuori l’estate di 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 a 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗭𝗘 🙌
È tornato il sole e possiamo finalmente annunciare la nostra casa estiva fiorentina - che sarà targata 𝗚𝗢𝗖𝗖𝗜𝗔, nel...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.