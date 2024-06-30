Top track

Fabrizio De André - Creuza de Ma - Live Tour 'Creuza de ma' 1984 - New Mix 2014

Mauro Pagani 2024 "Creuza de Mä" - Lilith Festival

Villa Durazzo Bombrini
Sun, 30 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsGenova
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lilith Festival 2024 presenta MAURO PAGANI 2024 Crêuza de Mä + Cristina Nico

Sono passati quarant'anni dalla pubblicazione dell'album Crêuza de Mä, scritto da Fabrizio De Andrè e Mauro Pagani. Mauro ha deciso di salpare per una nuova avventura accompagnat...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Lilith Associazione Culturale Impresa Sociale.

Lineup

Cristina Nico, Mauro Pagani

Venue

Villa Durazzo Bombrini

Via Lodovico Antonio Muratori 5, 16152 Genoa Genoa, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

