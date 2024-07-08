Top track

SML (Anna Butterss, Jeremiah Chiu, Josh Johnson, Booker Stardrum, Gregory Uhlmann) Small Medium Large Record Release

Zebulon
Mon, 8 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SML (Anna Butterss, Jeremiah Chiu, Josh Johnson, Booker Stardrum, Gregory Uhlmann)
Small Medium Large Record Release

For two nights in the round, SML—a new quintet composed of luminaries from Los Angeles’s thriving experimental jazz and improvisatory mu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Anna Butterss, Jeremiah Chiu, Josh Johnson and 2 more

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

