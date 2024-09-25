DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rum Jungle

Village Underground
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hailing from the steel city, Newcastle, Rum Jungle are one of Australia's go-to sun soaked bands with their mixture of surf rock and alt-pop, they float pop melodies on psych guitars and chilled groove beats. With a plethora of sounds and styles, the band...

Presented by Communion.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rum Jungle

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

