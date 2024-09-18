Top track

When Chai Met Toast - When We Feel Young

When Chai Met Toast

Sleeping Village
Wed, 18 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$25 Adv + Fees | 21+

When Chai Met Toast is a pop band from India. The quartet came into being with their debut EP 'Joy of Little Things' in 2017. Over the next year, they crafted their sophomore offering 'Believe', establishing them as genre pioneers in...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

