Superchunk

Sala Las Vegas
Wed, 21 Aug, 9:00 pm
€25.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Los estadounidenses Superchunk actuarán en la Sala Las Vegas de Sant Feliu de Guíxols (Girona) el 21 de agosto, este show es una coproducción de Atzavara Club y Six Was Nine.

Apuntar que en este 2024 están de celebración, pues se cumple el 30º aniversario...

Organizado por Polar Nights.
Superchunk

Sala Las Vegas

Carrer De Cristòfol Colom, 17220 Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Girona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

