Top track

Arrested Development - People Everyday - Metamorphosis Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arrested Development

Exeter Phoenix
Sun, 28 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsExeter
£31.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arrested Development - People Everyday - Metamorphosis Mix
Got a code?

About

AD hit the Exeter Phoenix!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bakery Boy Music
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arrested Development

Venue

Exeter Phoenix

Gandy St, Exeter EX4 3LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.