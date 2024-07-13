Top track

8Kays & Juan Hansen - Falling Down (Colyn & Beswerda Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Parable summer open air: Colyn, Gheist & more

Studio 338
Sat, 13 Jul, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

8Kays & Juan Hansen - Falling Down (Colyn & Beswerda Remix)
Got a code?

About

Parable invite Colyn, Gheist, Kasango and a cuarated selection of the most exciting performers to London for one of the biggest summer garden & club events during the summer months.

We take to Studio 338 a 3000 capacity indoor / outdoor venue for a 14 hou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parable Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Colyn, GHEIST, kasango and 2 more

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.