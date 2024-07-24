Top track

Medhane + Kahlil Blu + DJ Probablyourdaddy

Public Records
Wed, 24 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A key figure within the lo-fi New York hip-hop scene of the 2010s and 2020s, rapper and producer Medhane infuses his bars with intense reflection and poignant anecdotes. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Medhane's journey as a musician is deeply inter...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Medhane, Kahlil Blu

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

