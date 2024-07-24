DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A key figure within the lo-fi New York hip-hop scene of the 2010s and 2020s, rapper and producer Medhane infuses his bars with intense reflection and poignant anecdotes. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Medhane's journey as a musician is deeply inter...
