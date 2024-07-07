DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dalla mente dello scrittore, autore e memer romano Giulio Armeni (noto come il creatore della seguitissima pagina IG di meme “Filosofia Coatta”) nasce Fuga dall’algoritmo. Un guanto di sfida a Zuckerberg, con un meme-show di contenuti proibiti che l’algori...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.