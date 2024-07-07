DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Filosofia Coatta - Fuga dall’algoritmo

Testaccio Estate
Sun, 7 Jul, 8:00 pm
PodcastRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dalla mente dello scrittore, autore e memer romano Giulio Armeni (noto come il creatore della seguitissima pagina IG di meme “Filosofia Coatta”) nasce Fuga dall’algoritmo. Un guanto di sfida a Zuckerberg, con un meme-show di contenuti proibiti che l’algori...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Eventi Roma 2.0 Srl.

Giulio Armeni

Testaccio Estate

Largo Dino Frisullo, 00153 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

