Top track

Keep Checking up on Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

On the Rocks

Fox & Firkin
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Keep Checking up on Me
Got a code?

About

This episode of On the Rocks is headlined by none other than Chartreuese. With 5 live bands and DJ's going til 3. This is not one to miss.

Chartreuse:

On their long-awaited debut album Morning Ritual, Chartreuse have found light in the darkness, sifting...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chartreuse

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.