beabadoobee - Take A Bite

Beabadoobee: This Is How Tomorrow Moves Listening Party

Rough Trade Berlin
Thu, 8 Aug, 8:30 pm
PlaybackBerlin
Rough Trade Berlin is very excited to present a pre-release listening party to celebrate 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves', the latest album from Beabadoobee, released via Dirty Hit.

There will be some exclusive and very limited goodies to give away at the eve...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Rough Trade Europe.

Rough Trade Berlin

Karl-Marx-Straße 101, 12043 Berlin, Deutschland
Doors open8:30 pm

