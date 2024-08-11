Top track

beabadoobee: 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves' Album Signing

Rough Trade East
Sun, 11 Aug, 12:00 pm
Artist signingLondon
From £16.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store signing from beabadoobee. This unique event celebrates the release of her new album 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves' released via Dirty Hit.

Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the fan...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Beabadoobee

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open12:00 pm
300 capacity

