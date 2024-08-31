DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tustance: Sklaer · Blume · Onohno · Mattdemon

DOCK B
Sat, 31 Aug, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Notre label et soundsystem Tustance organise sa première soirée en région parisienne samedi 31 août au Dock B à Pantin ! Après avoir organisé de nombreuses fêtes libres mentales et psychédéliques en bord de mer, c'est un plaisir pour nous de pouvoir propos...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Les Docks de Pantin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open11:45 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.