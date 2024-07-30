Top track

Cows

Baleigh Jane, Monica Bang, Valentine's Day, and Top Shortage

Purgatory
Tue, 30 Jul, 8:00 pm
New York
About

Conduit Media presents another Queer Music Showcase Tuesday, 7/30 with performances by: Baileigh Jane, Monica Bang, Top Shortage and Valentine's Day. This showcase will be sponsored by the Dank Dykes so a free pre-roll will be granted with entry! Come out...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

