VINT: Lapsus 20th Anniversary

PARAL·LEL 62
Sat, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€44.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are very excited to announce the twentieth anniversary of our beloved musical platform, Lapsus. After twenty years of supporting independent culture—with all the risks that entails—we have decided to build a big celebration on September 28th at the Pa...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Lapsus Arts S.L.U.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Suzanne Ciani, Kode9, Claraguilar and 1 more

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

