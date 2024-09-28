DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are very excited to announce the twentieth anniversary of our beloved musical platform, Lapsus. After twenty years of supporting independent culture—with all the risks that entails—we have decided to build a big celebration on September 28th at the Pa...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.