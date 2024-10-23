DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mr. Gnome

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Wed, 23 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sid The Cat Presents

Mr. Gnome

with Kath Myers

10/23/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

21+

Pushing the limits of sonic exploration, Cleveland art-rock duo, Mr. Gnome, create a living, breathing, shapeshifting realm of psychedelic orchestration on th...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

mr. Gnome

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

