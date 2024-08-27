Top track

Sleight of Hand

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Softspoken

The Meadows
Tue, 27 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sleight of Hand
Got a code?

About

The Kingsland Presents: Softspoken with Take the Name

*NO REENTRY*

16+ w/ Valid Government ID, under 16 accompanied by a legal guardian

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Softspoken, Take the Name

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.