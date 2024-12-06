Top track

Modern Tropical Cumbia and Surf: La Banda Chuska

The Local
Fri, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
Top track

La Banda Chuska - Cumbia Chuska
About

Barbes x The Local is back with an evening of modern day tropical cumbia and surf.

Visuals by B.A. Miale!

Imagine if the B-52s got trapped in a Pacific-Peruvian time warp and were forced to shred their way back into existence, bongos in tow. La Banda Chu...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
Lineup

La Banda Chuska

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

