Distrito Music Fest 2024

Songbyrd
Sat, 14 Sept, 3:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$38.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Distrito Music Fest is the premier Hispanic American original music festival in the Nation’s Capital, featuring the best regional, national, and international original acts in celebration of Hispanic heritage and cultural diversity.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sie7e, Max Rosardo

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

