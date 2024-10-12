Top track

Xiula - T'estimo Bastant

FANGO Kids - Xiula

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 12 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€5.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El 12 d'octubre torna FANGO Kids! Un espai idoni per gaudir amb els petits de la casa a la Plaça Monumental. En aquesta ocasió pujaran a l'escenari els ja coneguts Xiula a les 13h, que presenten un nou espectacle anomenat Partynova, on el públic viurà una...

Todas las edades.
Presentado por Music Kitchen SL
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Xiula

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

