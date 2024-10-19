Top track

Out of Curiosity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LaMP (Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski)

Chop Shop
Sat, 19 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$35.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Out of Curiosity
Got a code?

About

Tickets starting at $28 + Fees

LaMP is a supergroup featuring Scott Metzger, Russ Lawton, and Ray Paczkowski. They released a self-titled EP in 2020, recorded in May 2019 at Sugarhouse Soundworks in Waitsfield, VT. The seven-song EP showcases Metzger on g...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LaMP (Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski)

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.