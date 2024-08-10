DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Printing for People Power

The Vera Project
Sat, 10 Aug, 4:00 pm
WorkshopSeattle
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

2024 is a significant year in anti-war and pro-people movements – locally, nationally and globally. Visual and written print is an important tool for progressive political movements on and beyond the ballot. In this workshop, we'll examine the history and...

Recommended for ages 14 and up
Presented by The Vera Project.

Venue

The Vera Project

305 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington 98109, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

