DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Neon Life Drawing at the Royal Society of Scuptors

The Royal Society of Sculptors
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
ArtLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Experience Neon Naked Life Drawing at The Royal Society of Sculptors!

Join us for a vibrant neon life drawing workshop in Kensington.

Encounter dynamic, UV-reactive art with body-painted models. Unleash your creativity—secure your spot now!

Enjoy a comp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Royal Society of Sculptors

108 Old Brompton Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, SW7 3RA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.