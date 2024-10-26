Top track

Dub Some More

African Head Charge

The Baths
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
From £28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Co-founded by the legendary underground producer Adrian Sherwood, African Head Charge is a globally-acclaimed, pioneering dub-reggae ensemble led by original co-founder, master percussionist and royal rastaman, Bonjo Iyabhinghi Noah.

This is an 14+ event. 14-15s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by JA Live.
Lineup

African Head Charge

Venue

The Baths

4 Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2QA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

