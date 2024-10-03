DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tom Hingley (Ex-Inspiral Carpets) and Musicians

Dingwalls 2
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tom Hingley (ex Inspiral Carpets singer) & musician plays original songs from his 2024 album The Grand Mal.

14+, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Dingwalls.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tom Hingley

Venue

Dingwalls 2

Dingwalls 2, Middle Yard, London, NW1 8AL
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.