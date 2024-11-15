Top track

Clout Farm Nite: Nick León, blastah, Josephine Moriko & more

The George Tavern
Fri, 15 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nick León - Power Plant
About

Yet another Clout Farm-assembled herd of verified goats. It's not normal. There might be music.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Clout Farm
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nick León, Blastah

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

