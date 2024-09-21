DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soul City: House Music Every Saturday Night

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 21 Sept, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Every Saturday night, our historic venue transforms into one of North London’s most iconic weekly club nights: Soul City.

6 years deep into it’s reign, Soul City is a night dedicated to house music sounds from across the ages, with a hand picked selection...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Soul City, Soul City

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity
