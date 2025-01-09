Top track

María Escarmiento - Pretty girl swag

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

María Escarmiento / Tour iCandy

SALA APOLO
Thu, 9 Jan 2025, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€18.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

María Escarmiento - Pretty girl swag
Got a code?

About

María Escarmiento cierra su iCandy Tour en Barcelona para traernos toda su magia

Un concierto exclusivo para Pretty Girls, solo gente con ganas de bailar y pasarlo genial.

El concierto se realizará en la Sala Apolo 1 el próximo jueves 9 de enero

Menores...

16+
Montebello Agency
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

María Escarmiento

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.