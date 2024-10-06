Top track

J.R.C.G. - Dogear

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

J.R.C.G. + American Culture + Candy Apple

Hi-Dive
Sun, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

J.R.C.G. - Dogear
Got a code?

About

J.R.C.G. (Justin R Cruz Gallego)

Hailing from the American Pacific Northwest underground music scene, J.R.C.G. is an experimental music artist combining elements of Krautrock, jazz, indie rock, art rock, electronic, and the avant-garde. J.R.C.G.'s 2022 de...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

J.R.C.G. , American Culture, Candy Apple

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.