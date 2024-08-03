Top track

Antigone - DANCE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



GRÜV X Slice w/ Antigone B2B Bours? (All Day Long)

Slice
Sat, 3 Aug, 1:00 pm
DJSaint-Mandé
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RAW prend le contrôle de Slice le samedi 3 août pour un Open Air GRÜV.

Au programme, un B2B d'exception toute la journée : ANTIGONE B2B BOURS?

Tout public
Présenté par Slice.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Antigone, bours?

Venue

Slice

14 Avenue Léon Gaumont, Paris
Doors open1:00 pm

