Scott Quinn - Holding On To Letting Go - Acoustic

Live From The Clock Tower

Clock Tower, St. Pancras Station
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From Free

About

Brace yourself for an enchanting evening at the magnificent St. Pancras Clocktower, London. Immerse yourself in the magic of an intimate show in this truly beautiful and unique location.

Tickets are VERY limited, so make sure you grab yours before they ru...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Scott Quinn.
Lineup

Hannah Grace, Benedict Cork, Scott Quinn

Venue

Clock Tower, St. Pancras Station

King's Cross, Euston Rd, Kings Cross, London N1 9AL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

How do I find the venue?

Detailed instructions on how to find the venue will be sent via email on the day of the event.

What time should I arrive?

In order to really soak up the magic of this intimate show, make sure to arrive at 7 p.m. (but please no earlier!). This allows you to enjoy the special atmosphere and settle in with a drink before the first act performs at 7:30 p.m.

Is this a seated event?

There are many seats in the tower but they do get taken up quite quickly, so make sure to arrive on time in order to grab one for yourself :)

