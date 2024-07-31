DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brace yourself for an enchanting evening at the magnificent St. Pancras Clocktower, London. Immerse yourself in the magic of an intimate show in this truly beautiful and unique location.
Tickets are VERY limited, so make sure you grab yours before they ru...
Detailed instructions on how to find the venue will be sent via email on the day of the event.
In order to really soak up the magic of this intimate show, make sure to arrive at 7 p.m. (but please no earlier!). This allows you to enjoy the special atmosphere and settle in with a drink before the first act performs at 7:30 p.m.
There are many seats in the tower but they do get taken up quite quickly, so make sure to arrive on time in order to grab one for yourself :)
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.