Top track

SHOLTO - Vampire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SHOLTO + LYLO

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Tue, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SHOLTO - Vampire
Got a code?

About

SHOLTO

Oscar ‘SHOLTO’ Robertson is a drummer, instrumentalist, producer & composer based in London. Growing up with a love for jazz, soul, kraut, and 60s & 70s soundtracks, his music expresses a warm array of colours, analogue instrumental grooves & eupho...

Under 18s accompanied by adults.
Presented by Révülé Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LYLO, SHOLTO

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.