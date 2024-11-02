Top track

The Vaccines - Back In Love City

The Vaccines

O2 Academy Bournemouth
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBournemouth
£36.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crosstown Concerts Presents...

The Vaccines

This is an 8+ event (U14’s accompanied by an Adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Vaccines

Venue

O2 Academy Bournemouth

570 Christchurch Rd, Boscombe, Bournemouth BH1 4BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

FAQs

Can I take a bag?

Security – Bag Policy

Large bags – including rucksacks are not allowed.

There are no facilities to leave large bags or luggage.

If you really have to bring a bag – and it’s preferable you don’t – please make sure it’s small.

Only one small bag per person is permitted and it must not be bigger than A4 size.

Height: 28.7cm

Width: 21cm

Depth 15cm

