Crosstown Concerts Presents...
The Vaccines
Security – Bag Policy
Large bags – including rucksacks are not allowed.
There are no facilities to leave large bags or luggage.
If you really have to bring a bag – and it’s preferable you don’t – please make sure it’s small.
Only one small bag per person is permitted and it must not be bigger than A4 size.
Height: 28.7cm
Width: 21cm
Depth 15cm
