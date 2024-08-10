DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SHIPWRECK SHOW

The Victoria
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CAPTAIN ASH will be performing his latest new released album SHIPWRECK alongside other amazing local London artists who collectively have a similar genre of music. Hip hop, Rap alternative pop/ indie and aspects of R&B. Its truly a night to celebrate music...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Captain Ash
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Captain Ash

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

