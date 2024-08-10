DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CAPTAIN ASH will be performing his latest new released album SHIPWRECK alongside other amazing local London artists who collectively have a similar genre of music. Hip hop, Rap alternative pop/ indie and aspects of R&B. Its truly a night to celebrate music...
