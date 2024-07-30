Top track

Street Fever - La Corde

Street Fever + MDX View + Palace Guard + {{{iii}}}

Hi-Dive
Tue, 30 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
From Free

About

Absolution is a sermon addressing recovery, faith, disruption, and perseverance. Idaho-raised artist, Street Fever, paints a picture of sonically versatile and decimating performance art. They blend aspects of techno, industrial, electro, rap, hardcore and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.

Lineup

Street Fever, MDX View, Palace Guard

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

