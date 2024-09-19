Top track

FREAK SHOW featuring THE DAYBREAKERS

The Underworld
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:00 pm
£12.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Starship Presents a multi sensory rock'n'roll circus for freaks and outsiders, featuring maximum rock'n'roll trio The Daybreakers, Glam Rock Punks Jojo & The Teeth, Punk rock troubadour Jamie Perrett along with his band and GoGo dance Troupe The Meyer Danc...

Presented by Starship Bookings
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jo-Jo & The Teeth, Jamie Perrett, The Daybreakers

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
