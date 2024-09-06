Top track

DROP Open-Air: Cerrone, Norman Doray & Beniso

La Terrrazza
Fri, 6 Sept, 11:45 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €14.60

About

Is there a better way to embrace summer in Barcelona than dancing at the city's only outdoor club in the stunning setting of Poble Espanyol? We don´t think so! That is why DROP Open-Air is back! By day DROPers dance under blue skies, by night under the sta...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por DROP Dance Society.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cerrone, Norman Doray, Beniso

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

