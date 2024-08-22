DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Riot Nerd Presents:
Charli XCX & Chappell Roan Dance Party at Underground Arts
Dance to Charli, Chappell, and similar artists spun by DJ 21Sparksfly & DJ Riot Meg
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Doors & Show: 9:00 PM
21+
Visit https://undergroundarts.org f...
