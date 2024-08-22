DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Riot Nerd Presents: Charli XCX & Chappell Roan Dance Party

Underground Arts
Thu, 22 Aug, 9:00 pm
Riot Nerd Presents:

Charli XCX & Chappell Roan Dance Party at Underground Arts

Dance to Charli, Chappell, and similar artists spun by DJ 21Sparksfly & DJ Riot Meg

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Doors & Show: 9:00 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event
Riot Nerd Presents
Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

