Dèja Destinèe and Friends

Jimmy's Lounge
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsKenilworth
From $26.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come see Dèja Destinèe and Friends in NJ.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by MajorStage.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dèja Destinèe, RNBHunter

Venue

Jimmy's Lounge

188 Midland Avenue, Kearny, New Jersey 07032, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

