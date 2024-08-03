Top track

Sabine Blaizin & Okai Musik - Tonight We Fly (feat. Mia Luxana & Jean Mary Brignol)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BKyard Boogie x Oyasound

338 MOFFAT ST
Sat, 3 Aug, 4:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sabine Blaizin & Okai Musik - Tonight We Fly (feat. Mia Luxana & Jean Mary Brignol)
Got a code?

About

Alright Boogie Peoples, we’re back for our first event in 2024 - in collaboration with Sabine Blaizin & the Oyasound Album Release!

Live sets from: Okai Musik & Friends (Oyasound), Nappy Nina (live + interview w/Donwill) & Gamma Vibes

DJ sets from: Sabin...

This is an all ages event
Presented by BKyard Boogie & Oyasound
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Donwill, Sabine Blaizin, Gamma Vibes and 2 more

Venue

338 MOFFAT ST

338 Moffat Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.