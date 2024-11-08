Top track

Sleeper - Inbetweener

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sleeper Unplugged

45 Live Venue
Fri, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsWorcester
£28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sleeper - Inbetweener
Got a code?

About Sleeper

One of the most visible female-fronted bands of the Britpop era, Louise Wener and her “sleeperblokes” found success with The It Girl (1996) and a memorable Blondie cover on the Trainspotting soundtrack before disbanding in 1998.

Posted by DICE

Event information

Crosstown Concerts Presents...

Sleeper Unplugged

This is a 14+ event (U18s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sleeper

Venue

45 Live Venue

4-5 Oxford Street, Kidderminster, DY10 1BB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.