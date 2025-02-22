Top track

The Lazer

Personal Trainer

District
Sat, 22 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
£17.60

About Personal Trainer

Led by multi-instrumentalist Willem Smit – and with an ever-changing lineup – Amsterdam collective Personal Trainer began as a love letter to the indie scene. The group’s debut album, Big Love Blanket, was released in 2022, complete with bass heavy riffs a Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

HSP PRSNTS: Personal Trainer at District on 22nd February 2025.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Personal Trainer

Venue

District

61 Jordan Street, Liverpool L1 0BW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

