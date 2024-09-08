Top track

Carl Cox - See the Sun Rising

Carl Cox (Hybrid Live) & guests - Roundhouse

Roundhouse
Sun, 8 Sept, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£43.99

About

Dance music legend Carl Cox takes over the iconic Roundhouse for a very special day event, headlining with a hybrid live set.

18+ event
Presented by Louder, Percolate & Parable
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carl Cox

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

