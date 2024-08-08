DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

despïa, Roving, Saline. Berries & Toast

Genghis Cohen
Thu, 8 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

despïa single release show

With special guests

Roving

Saline

Berries & Toast

$12 adv $15 day of show

Lineup subject to change//all sales final after 24 hours. If you would like to eat at the restaurant please make a booking.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

