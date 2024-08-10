DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club House — 7 Records

Badaboum
Sat, 10 Aug, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €10.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

📍 Samedi 10 Aout - 23h30/07h00

Club : Paridis + Sodha + Cosmic Carl + Lagno

________________________

🎟 NOS TARIFS :

Préventes avant minuit : 9€

Préventes avant 1h: 12€

Prévente All night long : 15€

Entrée sur place : 20€

FRE...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Badaboum.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

