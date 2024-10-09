DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Auteure-compositrice d’une soulful pop aux influences jazz tout droit sortie de Seine-Saint-Denis et lauréate du programme “Variation(s)”, Claudia Isaki fusionne avec talent le gospel, le RnB et la pop, offrant une expérience musicale envoûtante car profon...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.