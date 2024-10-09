Top track

Claudia Isaki - Start Over

Claudia Isaki

Les Trois Baudets
Wed, 9 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Auteure-compositrice d’une soulful pop aux influences jazz tout droit sortie de Seine-Saint-Denis et lauréate du programme “Variation(s)”, Claudia Isaki fusionne avec talent le gospel, le RnB et la pop, offrant une expérience musicale envoûtante car profon...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Claudia Isaki

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

