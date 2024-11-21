DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since 2016’s self-released EP, Exit City Lights, north London’s gothic trio Black Doldrums have been bringing their dark, psychedelic punk to stages across the UK. First signing to independent rock label Club AC30 in 2018, the band released their debut alb
Kevin Gibbard and Sophie Landers produce a contemporary form of gothic post-punk, with songs that contain hook and lead tribal drums and euphoric guitar textures that frame introspective lyrics. They are known for their intense live performances, creating...
