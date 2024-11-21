Top track

Black Doldrums - Sad Paradise

Black Doldrums

The Rossi Bar
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Black Doldrums - Sad Paradise
About Black Doldrums

Since 2016’s self-released EP, Exit City Lights, north London’s gothic trio Black Doldrums have been bringing their dark, psychedelic punk to stages across the UK. First signing to independent rock label Club AC30 in 2018, the band released their debut alb Read more

Event information

Kevin Gibbard and Sophie Landers produce a contemporary form of gothic post-punk, with songs that contain hook and lead tribal drums and euphoric guitar textures that frame introspective lyrics. They are known for their intense live performances, creating...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
Lineup

Black Doldrums

Venue

The Rossi Bar

8 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

