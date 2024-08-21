Top track

BRM Presents Quadrature & Compass Trio

DROM
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:30 pm
$23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brooklyn Raga Massive presents a night of genre busting ensembles, united by use of the sitar. Quadrature works at the intersection of raga, rock, jazz and psychedelia with Neel Murgai on sitar and effects, Indofunk Satish on trumpet and effects, Damon Ban...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

